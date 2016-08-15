版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Neff Corp says files for stock shelf of up to $147.2 mln

Aug 15 Neff Corp

* Neff corp says files for stock shelf of up to $147.2 million; may issue offering to the selling stockholders who are holders of 16.2 million common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

