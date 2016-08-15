版本:
中国
BRIEF-Alvarez & Marsal CRF Management reports 13.5 pct passive stake in Pendrell

Aug 15 Pendrell Corp

* Alvarez & Marsal CRF Management LLC reports 13.5 pct passive stake in pendrell as of august 4, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

