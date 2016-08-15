版本:
BRIEF-Soros Fund Management reports passive stake of 6.6 pct in Allot Communications

Aug 15 Allot Communications Ltd

* Soros Fund Management Llc reports a passive stake of 6.6 percent in Allot Communications Ltd as of August 4, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

