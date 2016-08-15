BRIEF-Paulson & Co raises share stake in Valeant, Facebook - SEC filing

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 15 Paulson & Co:
* Takes share stake in Johnson & Johnson - SEC filing
* Ups share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc by 43.6 pct to 19.1 mln shares - SEC filing
* Takes share stake of 72,800 shares in Fedex Corp
* Takes share stake in VMWare Inc of 2 million class A common shares
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 144,400 class A shares from 44,000 class A shares
* Ups share stake in Boston Scientific Corp by 27.0 percent to 94,000 shares
* Cuts share stake in T-Mobile US Inc by 93.3 percent to 979,900 shares - SEC filing
* Cuts share stake in Perrigo Co PLC to 12,500 shares from 2.6 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aX5bxr) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2aWMKZS)
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.