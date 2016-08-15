BRIEF-Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Allergan

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 15 Paulson & Co Inc :
* Cuts Share Stake In Allergan Inc 27.1 percent to 3.9 Mln shares - SEC Filing
* ups share stake in Office Depot Inc to 15.7 million shares from 7.8 million shares
* ups share stake in Rite Aid Corp to 580,900 shares from 263,500 shares
* cuts share stake in B/E Aerospace Inc by 67.3 percent to 980,600 shares
* ups share stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals 27.8 million shares from 11.1 percent shares
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aX5bxr Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aWMKZS
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.