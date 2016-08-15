版本:
BRIEF-Blackrock says files for mixed shelf of up to $1 bln

Aug 15 Blackrock Inc

* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $1 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

