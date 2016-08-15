版本:
BRIEF-Point72 Asset Management reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Concordia

Aug 15 Concordia International Corp

* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Concordia International Corp as of Aug. 12 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

