版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific says files for secondary stock offering of up to $20 mln

Aug 15 Great Basin Scientific Inc

* Says files for secondary stock offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐