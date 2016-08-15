版本:
BRIEF-Titan Medical posts qtrly loss per share of $0.05

Aug 15 Titan Medical Inc

* Titan Medical reports second quarter financial results and provides sport surgical system development update

* Titan Medical qtrly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

