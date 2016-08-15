版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Tanager Energy provides U.S. operations update

Aug 15 Tanager Energy Inc

* Aleo oil co llc currently negotiating terms for a pipeline connection so that well may be continuously produced and begin selling gas

* Tanager energy provides u.s. Operations update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

