BRIEF-Siccar Point Energy buys 8.9 pct stake in North Sea's Greater Mariner area

Aug 16 Siccar Point Energy:

* Acquisition of an 8.9 pct interest in the Greater Mariner area from JX Nippon Exploration and Production (U.K.) Limited

* Acquisition is the first since Siccar Point Energy was launched in August 2014 following its initial funding by Blue Water Energy and Blackstone

* Delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Finlayson as chairman

* Mariner development is well underway following project sanction in 2013 and is expected to commence production in 2018