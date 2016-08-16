BRIEF-Sunedison announces credit agreement amendment - SEC filing

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Sunedison Inc
* Got certain amendments to certain senior secured superpriority debtor-in-possession credit agreement, dated as of April 26, 2016 - SEC filing
* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit agreement relating to some milestones relating to co's restructuring efforts
* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit agreement relating to intercompany loans and restricted payments
* DIP amendment also modifies certain provisions relating to asset sales
* In connection with DIP amendment, requisite dip lenders also approved an updated 13-week budget
* Also finalized certain amendments to indenture, dated jan 11, 2016 for existing outstanding 5% guaranteed convertible senior secured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.