BRIEF-Elephant Talk Communications posts Q2 loss of $0.02/share - SEC Filing

Aug 16 Elephant Talk Communications Corp:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Revenue for Q2 totaled $3.3 million compared with $19.2 million

* Through end of Q2, co has completed two phases of its three-phase restructuring program announced late in 2015

* Headcount reductions from 265 full time equivalents to 154 FTES at end of Q2 2016