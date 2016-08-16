版本:
BRIEF-Eastern Platinum loss per share widens

Aug 16 Eastern Platinum Ltd :

* Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30

* Six months loss per share basic and diluted 29 cents versus 5 cents

* Three months loss per share basic and diluted 24 cents versus 3 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

