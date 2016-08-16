版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 16:06 BJT

BRIEF-Google says it releases Google Duo a one-to-one video calling app available for Android and iOS

Aug 16 Google

* Says it releases Google Duo a one-to-one video calling app available for Android and iOS

