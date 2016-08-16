版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Univar announces pricing of secondary offering

Aug 16 Univar Inc

* Univar inc says secondary offering priced at $19.00 per share

* Univar inc says univar announces pricing of sale of 20,943,741 shares of common stock by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

