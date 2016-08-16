版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Electro Scientific Industries says has sold $4.7 mln in equity financing

Aug 16 Electro Scientific Industries Inc

* Discloses in form d with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $4.7 million

* Says it has sold $4.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

