BRIEF-JRjr33 files for non timely 10-q

Aug 16 Jrjr33 Inc

* Files for non timely 10-Q

* Co needs additional time to compile, review certain information and consequently to provide such financial information to auditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

