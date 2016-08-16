版本:
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners announces launch of $400 mln offering of senior notes

Aug 16 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* To use proceeds of offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured revolving credit facility

* Tallgrass energy partners announces launch of $400 million offering of senior notes

* Tallgrass energy partners lp says intend to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

