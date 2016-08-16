BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners announces launch of $400 mln offering of senior notes

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp
* To use proceeds of offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured revolving credit facility
* Tallgrass energy partners announces launch of $400 million offering of senior notes
* Tallgrass energy partners lp says intend to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.