BRIEF-Visteon appoints Christian Garcia as CFO

Aug 16 Visteon Corp

* Visteon appoints Christian A. Garcia as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* William Robertson, who has served as interim CFO since March 31, will continue as vice president and corporate controller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

