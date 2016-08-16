版本:
中国
2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Brookfield property renews normal course issuer bid

Aug 16 Brookfield Property Partners Lp

* Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid

* Intention to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a further one-year period

* During 12 month period commencing Aug. 18, 2016 and ending Aug. 17, 2017, company may purchase up to 13.1 million LP units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

