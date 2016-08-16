版本:
BRIEF-AerCap Holdings delivers second new Airbus A350 XWB aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines

Aug 16 AerCap Holdings NV :

* Delivery of a second new Airbus A350-900 to Ethiopian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

