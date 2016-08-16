版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Adherium to provide Smartinhalers to Astrazeneca Australia

Aug 16 Adherium Ltd :

* Will provide Smartinhalers for an Astrazeneca Australia commercial pilot program in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

