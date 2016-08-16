BRIEF-MGM Resorts International to up stake in MGM China Holdings

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 MGM Resorts International:
* MGM Resorts International to increase its stake in MGM China Holdings Limited
* To acquire additional 4.95% of outstanding ordinary shares of MGM China, will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares
* Will issue to grand paradise Macau 7,060,492 shares of its common stock and pay cash consideration of $100 million
* Upon completion of transactions, ho would own approximately 4.8% of outstanding common stock of MGM resorts
* MGM resorts international says to acquire 188.1 million ordinary shares of its subsidiary MGM China Holdings Limited from grand paradise Macau
* Will acquire an additional 4.95% of outstanding common shares of MGM China and will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares
* Pansy ho has entered into agreement to acquire 4 million shares of MGM Resorts stock at $25/share from Tracinda Corporation
* In addition, company has agreed to pay GPM (or its nominee) a deferred cash payment of $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.