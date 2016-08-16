版本:
BRIEF-Velodyne LiDAR announces completion of combined $150 mln investment from co-investors Ford Motor, Baidu

Aug 16 Velodyne LiDAR Inc

* Velodyne LiDAR says completion of combined $150 Mln investment from co-investors Ford Motor and Baidu Inc

* Velodyne LiDAR says investment will allow Velodyne to expand design and production of automotive LiDAR sensors Source text for Eikon:

