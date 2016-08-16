版本:
BRIEF-CareDx requests time extension for filing its quarterly report on form 10-Q

Aug 16 CareDx Inc:

* It filed with sec a form 12b-25 for an extension of time for filing of its quarterly report on form 10-Q

* Requested extension because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures in form 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

