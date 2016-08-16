BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties streamlines operations

Aug 16 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :

* Osisko mining may earn 50% of Osisko royalties' interest following expenditures totaling $19.2 million

* Osisko Gold Royalties streamlines operations

* Granted Osisko Mining Inc an option to earn 100% of its interest on its portfolio of exploration properties held in Quebec

* Under terms Osisko Mining may earn 100% of its royalties' interest upon completing total investment of $32 million over 7 year period