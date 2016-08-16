BRIEF-G&K Services may be required to pay cintas termination fee of $60 mln on termination of deal

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 G&K Services Inc :
* In connection with termination of deal under specified circumstances, co may be required to pay Cintas termination fee of $60 million
* Under some other specified circumstances, Cintas may be required to pay co termination fee of $100 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bnEOz3) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.