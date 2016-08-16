版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-G&K Services may be required to pay cintas termination fee of $60 mln on termination of deal

Aug 16 G&K Services Inc :

* In connection with termination of deal under specified circumstances, co may be required to pay Cintas termination fee of $60 million

* Under some other specified circumstances, Cintas may be required to pay co termination fee of $100 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bnEOz3) Further company coverage:

