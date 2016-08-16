版本:
BRIEF-Altagas awarded 10 year contract to provide battery storage at Pomona

Aug 16 Altagas Ltd

* awarded 10 year contract to provide battery storage at Pomona

* Project is expected to cost between U.S.$40 million to $45 million

* Through unit, has signed agreement with Southern California Edison for 20 megawatts of energy storage at Pomona facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

