BRIEF-Rennova health files for non timely 10-Q

Aug 16 Rennova Health Inc :

* Co's independent registered public accounting firm requires additional time to review co's consolidated financial statements

* Files for non timely 10-Q

* Expects to file its form 10-Q on or prior to August 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2bkeKbZ] Further company coverage:

