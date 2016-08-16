BRIEF-Coty executive says co to divest all discontinued 6 pct to 8 pct of combined portfolio revenues - conf call

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Coty executive - Now about 85% on way through global efficiency program, recognized about $230 million in savings through end of fiscal 2016 - conf call

* Coty executive - Remain on track to recognize targeted $270 million in savings through fiscal 2017 - conf call

* Coty executive - Co planning to divest all discontinued 6% to 8% of combined co's portfolio net revenues, timing still being determined - conf call Further company coverage: