版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Inovalon increases size of its board to six directors from five

Aug 16 Inovalon Holdings Inc :

* Board increased size of board from five to six directors

* Board appointed William Green to company's board, effective august 15, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐