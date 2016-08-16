版本:
BRIEF-D-Box Technologies signs distribution agreement with Link Digital Cinema China Technology

Aug 16 D-Box Technologies Inc :

* D-Box Technologies Inc - signed an agreement with Link Digital Cinema China Technology a subsidiary of Zhixinhengcheng

* D-Box Technologies Inc - under terms of agreement, Link DC has rights to distribute d-box technology throughout country Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

