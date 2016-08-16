BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental Services estimates Q2 net loss to be about $8.2 mln or $0.71 per share

Aug 16 Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc :

* Anticipate improvement in revenue and cash flow in second half of 2016

* Disappointed that delays of certain waste shipments co encountered in Q1 continued in Q2 of 2016

* Estimates net loss to be about $8.2 million or $0.71 per share for Q2 of 2016

* It has filed a form 12b-25 for an extension of time to file its form 10-Q

* Waste shipments are still scheduled and are expected to occur in second half of 2016

* Fix environmental services- estimates it will have revenues from continuing operations of about $14.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2016