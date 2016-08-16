版本:
BRIEF-Equity One's fair value of investment property was about $4.7 bln as of June 30 - SEC Filing

Aug 16 Equity One Inc:

* As of June 30, 2016, fair value of investment property was approximately $4.7 billion - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bBWTOe) Further company coverage:

