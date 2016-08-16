版本:
BRIEF-vtv Therapeutics completes enrollment of phase 2 trial evaluating TTP273 for treatment of type 2 diabetes

Aug 16 vtv Therapeutics Inc :

* vtv therapeutics completes enrollment of phase 2 trial evaluating TTP273 for treatment of type 2 diabetes

* Topline results are expected late this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

