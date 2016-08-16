版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Denison Mines announces receipt of Skyharbour shares

Aug 16 Denison Mines Corp

* Denison announces receipt of Skyharbour shares in connection with option of Moore Lake property to Skyharbour for cash and shares

* Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Has issued 4.5 million common shares to Denison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐