版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics completes exclusive licensing deal

Aug 16 Eleven Biotherapeutics

* Completes exclusive licensing deal for IL-6 antagonist antibody technology, including EBI-031

* Announced effectiveness of exclusive licensing deal with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐