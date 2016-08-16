版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-AIG to be paid a fee of $150 mln by Arch Capital Group as per termination provisions under stock purchase agreement

Aug 16 American International Group Inc :

* As per termination provisions under stock purchase agreement with Arch Capital Group, Arch has agreed to pay AIG a fee of $150 million Source text (bit.ly/2aQXLx6) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐