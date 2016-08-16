版本:
BRIEF-China Digital TV announces special cash dividend payment date

Aug 16 China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd :

* Special cash dividend of US$0.20 per ordinary share will be payable on August 16, 2016

* China Digital TV announces special cash dividend payment date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

