BRIEF-Skullcandy announces receipt of revised proposal from Mill Road Capital Management

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Skullcandy Inc:
* Skullcandy announces receipt of a revised acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management
* Intends to discuss and negotiate with Mill Road in accordance with terms of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.