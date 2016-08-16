版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Skullcandy announces receipt of revised proposal from Mill Road Capital Management

Aug 16 Skullcandy Inc:

* Skullcandy announces receipt of a revised acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management

* Intends to discuss and negotiate with Mill Road in accordance with terms of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

