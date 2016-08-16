版本:
BRIEF-Cavium completes Qlogic Corp related exchange offer

Aug 16 Cavium Inc

* Cavium, inc. Announces successful completion of the exchange offer in connection with the proposed acquisition of qlogic corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

