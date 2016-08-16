版本:
BRIEF-Erba Diagnostics files for non-timely 10-Q - Sec Filing

Aug 16 Erba Diagnostics Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Intends to include restated financial statements for restatement periods and financial statements as of and for year ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

