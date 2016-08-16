版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Pacgen announces progress on PAC-113 license

Aug 16 Pacgen Life Science Corp

* Announces Progress On PAC-113 license

* Says its licensing partner, General Biologicals Corporation has made significant progress on PAC-113

* Gbc has added new products into its p113 portfolio and received positive research results for second generation p113 compounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

