BRIEF-Pacgen announces progress on PAC-113 license

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Pacgen Life Science Corp
* Announces Progress On PAC-113 license
* Says its licensing partner, General Biologicals Corporation has made significant progress on PAC-113
* Gbc has added new products into its p113 portfolio and received positive research results for second generation p113 compounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.