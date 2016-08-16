版本:
BRIEF-Ossen Innovation announces ADR ratio change

Aug 16 Ossen Innovation Co Ltd

* Number of co's ordinary shares represented by each ads will be changed from one ordinary share to three ordinary shares

* Ossen innovation announces adr ratio change

* Effective date of ratio change is expected to be August 22, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

