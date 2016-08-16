版本:
BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems announce project funding

Aug 16 Clearford Water Systems

* And Signina Capital Announce Funding For Township Of Adjala Tosorontio clearford one bid

* Signina capital confirmed acceptance of project for funding under previously announced $100 million for deal between signina,clearford Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

