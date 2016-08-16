版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp declares qtrly dividend of $1.00 per share on company's common stock

Aug 16 Whirlpool Corp :

* Board of directors of Whirlpool corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

