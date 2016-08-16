版本:
2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Zosano announces pricing of private placement of common stock and warrants

Aug 16 Zosano Pharma Corp

* Announces pricing of private placement of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

