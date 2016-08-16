BRIEF-Arch Capital enters into bridge credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands branch, as administrative agent, initial lender

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Arch Capital Group :
* Plans to use net proceeds from bridge credit to pay cash consideration and fees of acquisition of AIG's mortgage-insurance unit
* Entered into bridge credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands branch, as administrative agent and initial lender
* Bridge credit agreement provides for commitments by the lenders thereunder to provide up to $1.375 billion of term loans Source text (bit.ly/2bv12iZ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.