版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Anthera announces positive DSMB review in phase 3 solution study of Sollpura

Aug 16 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces positive DSMB review in phase 3 solution study of Sollpura

* DSMB had "no concerns regarding safety of data to date, and voted that study continue without modification to protocol or charter." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐